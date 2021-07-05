CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,081.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $100,081.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00135379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.07 or 1.00324573 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

