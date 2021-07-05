Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Culp worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Culp alerts:

NYSE CULP opened at $16.02 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.