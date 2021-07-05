Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0399

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $957,329.56 and $64,042.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,553.84 or 0.99793854 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,992,316 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.