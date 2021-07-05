CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 194.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $646,654.20 and $5,417.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.