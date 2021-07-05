Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $280,493.71 and approximately $435.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

