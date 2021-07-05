Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.86 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$18.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

