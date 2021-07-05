Critical Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 5 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.65 -$159.45 million $0.91 14.21

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

