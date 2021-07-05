Critical Review: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 49.26 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -14.08 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -3.17

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.69%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Pulmonx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

