Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,833. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.