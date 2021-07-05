Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,833. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

