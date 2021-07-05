Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CRLBF stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

