Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,638 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Freshpet worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $161.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

