Credit Suisse AG Purchases 64,271 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.71% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $14,012,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 98,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

