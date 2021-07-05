Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $62.24 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

