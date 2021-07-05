Credit Suisse AG Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

