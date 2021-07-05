Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.40 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.