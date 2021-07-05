Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $155.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.39. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

