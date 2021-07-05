Credit Suisse AG Acquires 94,384 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

PAA opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

