Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $149.49 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

