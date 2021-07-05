CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 791,200 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.