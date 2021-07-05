Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

CVLG stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $344.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 540,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

