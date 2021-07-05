Contrasting Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

This table compares Microbot Medical and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.29) -6.11 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -1.21

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 185.02%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -36.85% -34.52% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Microbot Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.