Comparing Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) & MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarantus BioScience and MorphoSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MorphoSys $374.30 million 6.66 $111.82 million $0.85 22.31

MorphoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Amarantus BioScience.

Volatility and Risk

Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amarantus BioScience and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A MorphoSys -137.43% -28.33% -11.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amarantus BioScience and MorphoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A MorphoSys 0 6 6 0 2.50

MorphoSys has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. Given MorphoSys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Summary

MorphoSys beats Amarantus BioScience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR106, an antibody for atopic dermatitis. It also develops Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

