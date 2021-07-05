Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.71. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CBU traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.