Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,750,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $148,813,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,209,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,691,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,506,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

