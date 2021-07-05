Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582,572. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

