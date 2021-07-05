Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 28,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,037. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

