Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $212,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

