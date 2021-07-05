Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91.
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $212,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.