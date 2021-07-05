Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$121.70. 19,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

