Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $14.17. 19,510,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,233,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

