Coatue Management LLC Invests $154.70 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,205,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,330,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX Technology stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. 4,159,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,935. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

