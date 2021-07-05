Coatue Management LLC Increases Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,210 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Lightspeed POS worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,428,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $86.69. 570,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -75.38. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.