Coatue Management LLC Has $628.11 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $628,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

