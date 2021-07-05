CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,496,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $101,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

