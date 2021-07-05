CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.60 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $397.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

