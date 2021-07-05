Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,321,150 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $46.05 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

