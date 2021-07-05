Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,461,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3,032.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.38 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 4.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

