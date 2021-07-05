Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

