Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 131,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 176.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

