Citigroup Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Simmons First National by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

