Citigroup Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

