Citigroup Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $70.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

