Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,432 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after buying an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,588 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 149,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

CBB opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.