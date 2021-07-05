CIBC Cuts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
OLA opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -33.36. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
