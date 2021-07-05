CIBC Cuts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

OLA opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -33.36. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.