CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BOKF NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SIVB stock opened at $565.21 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

