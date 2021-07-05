CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 221.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.