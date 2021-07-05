CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

