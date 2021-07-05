CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $128.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

