CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

COO stock opened at $407.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.60 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

