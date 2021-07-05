CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

