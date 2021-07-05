CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $183,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,396,303 shares of company stock worth $385,775,314. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $312.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

